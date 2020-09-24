Amazon just did a major overhaul of its Echo smart speakers

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Amazon’s popular lineup of Echo Internet-connected speakers has received a major redesign, the company announced Thursday during an online event.

The company’s flagship Echo speaker, which costs $99.99, now resembles a small sphere instead of its older incarnation as a mini-cylinder.

Miriam Daniel, vice president of Amazon Echo, said the new version is “completely redesigned” and now comes draped in a thin fabric available in three colors, including the classic gray look, and also has a so-called smart home hub built in, which lets people use the Echo to control other Internet-connected devices.

Amazon has redesigned its Echo smart speaker. Amazon

“We worked hard at bringing form and function together in a new lineup of Echo products,” Daniel said.

The new Echo Dot, a smaller version of the Echo speaker, also has a new sphere shape and costs $49.99. A version of the Echo Dot with an electronic clock display costs $59.99.

Amazon also debuted the Echo Dot Kids Edition, which costs $59.99 and comes in silly spherical designs including a tiger and panda model. The new speaker has educational features for kids and can automatically filter explicit lyrics in songs, Daniel said.

It will also include a “reading sidekick,” in which “Alexa can read with your child and encourage the child when the child reads well,” she said.

