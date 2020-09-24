Amazon is jumping into the game streaming space with Luna

Amazon aims to challenge Microsoft’s and Google’s respective xCloud and Stadia game streaming platforms with its own upcoming service called Luna.
At least at the outset, Luna seems to be closers to Stadia than Microsoft’s game streaming platform. The goal of Luna is to let players stream new games from all kinds of devices like Amazon’s Fire TV, mobile apps and browsers. This move makes sense for Amazon since it owns popular game streaming platform Twitch and has an impressive amount of cloud servers, much like Google.
Amazon says Luna will offer a monthly subscription option that allows players to play a handful of games for free. In its press release, the company specifically mentions Control and Resident Evil 7.
Additionally, Amazon has partnered with Ubisoft to offer the French publishing giants games via a dedicated ‘channel’ within Luna. This will allow subscribers to stream Ubisoft games in up to 4K resolution and offers access to select games the same day they release, such as Canadian-made Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (releasing November 10th), Immortals: Fenyx Rising (launches December 4th) and Far Cry 6 (dropping February 18th).
It’s also worth noting that Amazon showed people playing games on iPhones, which currently isn’t possible with Stadia or Microsoft’s Xbox platform because of Apple’s App Store rules. However, it isn’t native support, with Luna instead operating through web apps on Apple platforms.
To keep up with Google’s cloud offering, Amazon developed its own controller as well. Much like the Stadia gamepad, the Luna controller also connects directly to the company’s servers to reduce input lag. Players can use Bluetooth controllers or a mouse and keyboard, but it’s likely those options might have a bit more input lag.
The company plans to offer the service in early access starting today, but it’s only available in the U.S. for now. has reached out to Amazon for information regarding Canadian availability and will update this story once a response has been received.
Since Amazon owns Twitch, the new gaming service can integrate with the streaming platform. The company didn’t talk about jumping into games directly from streams like Google promised in the past with Stadia, but it seemed to hint at something similar.