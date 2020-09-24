Alberta couple’s dream of spending half the year in Mexico can work, thanks to $1.2-million in financial assets

Article content continued

Life in two countries

Herb figures he can find a place in Mexico to rent for $1,200 per month. Adding a similar amount for living costs works out to $2,400 per month or $28,800 per year. He and Sally plan to keep their mortgage-free Alberta home and the rental which at least pays its mortgage cost on a variable rate currently at a bit under two per cent per year.

To pay the bills for their life in Mexico with several trips a year to visit their children in Canada, they have $1,228,400 in financial assets, variously held in RRSPs, locked-in retirement accounts (LIRAs), TFSAs, cash and taxable investments. They will each also be entitled to job pensions totalling $20,610 at 65.

Retirement income

Only $59,400 of their financial assets are in LIRAs, so we’ll just leave the money to run its course to distribution starting at 71. The balance of their funds is $678,000 in their RRSPs, held mostly in low fee exchange traded funds; $110,000 in their TFSAs; and $381,000 of taxable investments consisting of $126,000 in cash and $255,000 in a private equity pool that, so far, has posted acceptable returns.

For simplicity, we’ll use the couple’s overall level of financial assets to calculate income before they turn 65 and can draw on CPP, OAS and their pensions.

Their financial assets earning three per cent per year after inflation and fees and set to pay out for the 42 years to their age 95 would generate $50,320 per year. That includes $4,500 per year from TFSAs. Rent from their Alberta property would add $2,112 per year after expenses. That would raise their total income before 65 to $52,432 per year. Assuming the couple remains resident in Canada for at least six relatively warm months of the year, they would pay Alberta tax on all but the $4,500 that would come from their TFSAs.