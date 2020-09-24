Ahead of US elections, YouTube says it is including info panels under videos about voting by mail, pointing viewers to a report by the Bipartisan Policy Center (Russell Brandom/The Verge)

Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Ahead of US elections, YouTube says it is including info panels under videos about voting by mail, pointing viewers to a report by the Bipartisan Policy Center — Official candidate info will also appear in searches,nbsp; — YouTube is stepping up its measures against misinformation around the upcoming US election.
