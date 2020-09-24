Adyen co-founder Schuijff to step down from management board By

© . The Adyen logo is seen at the reception desk of the company’s headquarters in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM () – Online payments company Adyen said on Thursday that one of its two co-founders, Arnout Schuijff, would step down from the company’s management board as of Jan. 1.
Schuijff, who is chief technical officer and founded the company together with CEO Pieter van der Does, said in a statement it was “time to leave the next stage of development to a new generation of highly-talented engineers.”
Schuijff owns a 4.53% stake in the company.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.