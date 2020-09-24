Actor Ryan Reynolds keen on buying Welsh football team Wrexham

Actor Ryan Reynolds has followed Dwayne Johnson into the world of sports ownership, expressing interest in buying Welsh football club Wrexham.

The National League side posted a statement to confirm that the Canadian star, best known for his leading role in superhero film Deadpool, is keen on investing along with American actor Rob McElhenney.

A takeover has been backed by over 95 per cent of Wrexham Supporters Trust, who have owned the club since 2011.

“Talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC,” the club, who play in the fifth-tier of English football, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

“Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, producer and business entrepreneur whose credits include Marvel’s Deadpool.

“In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting.”

A potential takeover could be worth £2 million ($3.6 million).

Reynolds, 43, is riding high after recently selling his gin company for a reported $610 million, while he is also a director at Match Group, who controls dating websites like Tinder and Hinge.

