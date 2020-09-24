AC Milan’s Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus

AC Milan announced that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus and has been placed in quarantine as he recovers.

“Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodø/Glimt,” the team said in a released statement. “The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative.”

Ibrahimovic is the second member of Milan to test positive this week, as Leo Duarte tested positive on Wednesday and has also been quarantined as he recovers. Fortunately, it appears the team has prevented an outbreak, as no other players or staff members have tested positive.

Last month, Ibrahimovic signed an extension that will keep him in Milan through the 2020-21 season. He had previously played for the LA Galaxy but left to rejoin Milan in December. He immediately contributed for the team in their first match of the campaign, scoring both goals in the team’s 2-0 win against Bologna. The team appears to be primed to make a run at a Champions League spot, as they have been unbeaten in 15 straight matches.

In March, Ibrahimovic gave €100,000 to hospitals and workers and expressed his gratitude for those fighting at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

“Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love,” he said.