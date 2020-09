Aberdeen Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated August 24, 2020 for the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of Aberdeen held on September 24, 2020 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company’s auditors. Aberdeen management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below. A total of 56,702,624 common shares were voted in connection at the Meeting, representing approximately 50.60% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Stan Bharti 90.56% 9.44% Bernard Wilson 92.67% 7.33% Maurice Colson 92.65% 7.35% General Lewis MacKenzie 93.45% 6.55% Wen Ye 92.76% 7.24%

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the mining and metals sector.

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the election of directors. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR atwww.sedar.comand on the Company’s website atwww.aberdeeninternational.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.