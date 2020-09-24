A woman, 21, was shot in Wakefield. Now 2 teens are facing gun charges.

A 21-year-old woman was found shot in a Wakefield parking garage early Tuesday morning, and two teens are now facing gun charges in connection with the incident.

Local police responded to the Everly Apartments garage on Audubon Road around 3:39 a.m. that morning for a report of a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office. Officers found the woman in the driver’s seat of a Honda CRV with the wound to her neck. She was taken to an area hospital, where she remained Wednesday, authorities said.

“The two juveniles charged in connection with the shooting were located on the scene,” the district attorney’s office said in a release. “The preliminary investigation suggests that the two juveniles were in the victim’s presence shortly before the shooting and that they both were in illegal possession of separate firearms.”

A 17-year-old Wakefield boy was charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, and possession of a large capacity feeding device. A 16-year-old Lynn boy was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault with a firearm that resulted in the victim being struck remains open and ongoing,” authorities said.