A Contestant Is Crowned as Champion in History-Making Finale

NBC/Chris Haston

The season 15 finale of the long-running NBC competition show kicks off with a number of stunning performances, including a duet from Cristina Rae and Ryan Tedder.

“America’s Got Talent” aired its season 15 finale on Wednesday, September 23. The episode kicked off with a number of stunning performances, including a duet from Cristina Rae and Ryan Tedder. Bishop Briggs also joined forces with The Bello Sisters. Archie Williams, who gained support from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, also performed together with Marvin Winans.

Also performing that night was Blake Shelton who was joined by Broken Roots. Meanwhile, Roberta Battaglia, Kenadi Dodds and Julia Michaels offered a powerful performance. Another duet performance was from Ava Max and Daneliya Tuleshova who sang “Kings and Queens”.

Following a series of the amazing performances, it was time to reveal the Top 5. They were Alan Silva, Cristina Rae, Broken Roots, Roberta Battaglia and Brandon Leake. Host Terry Crews later announced that Alan was the act occupying the 5th place.

Roberta came in 4th place, with Cristina Rae in 3rd place. “My baby is gonna be on this stage, and he’s going to win,” she said while in tears. Judge Heidi Klum, who gave Cristina her Golden Buzzer, also became emotional. She told her, “You are a winner in my heart.”

Things now narrowed down between Brandon Leake and Broken Roots. The two of them were amazing, but there would be only one winner who will be given $1 million and a headline show in Las Vegas. The winner is Howie Mandel‘s Golden Buzzer act Brandon Leake! He marks the first spoken word artist to win “America’s Got Talent”.

“I’ve been here for 11 years and have watched it for 15 years. I have never had a Golden Buzzer where I think there is gravitas, timing and importance behind it like never before,” Howie said to PEOPLE following the finale.

“Brandon is doing work that really needs to be done. People are listening to his words and relating to it. To steal from Oprah [Winfrey], he’s given us so many ah-ha moments that you don’t normally get on a talent show. I think he’s more than just talent and I’m so proud to be even a small part to witness this and be a part of this show,” he gushed.