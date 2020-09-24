90 Day Fiance’s Yolanda Leak Is Engaged To A Caucasian Male STRIPPER!!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Yolanda Leak is engaged to her new boyfriend, who has confirmed is a former male stripper. Her new boyfriend is 33 year old Josh Seiter. Yolanda, 52, moved on with another younger man following her disastrous catfish experience on the TLC spinoff.

And can confirm that they’re taking things to the next level.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days celeb Yolanda Leak has been dating Josh Seiter for many months now, can confirm. The TLC cast member started sharing pics of her new man back in August. And the pair has moved quickly – they’re already engaged

Josh Seiter recently showed off the engagement ring he bought for Yolanda.

If Josh Seiter looks familiar to you, it’s because he was a contestant on ABCs The Bachelorette (the one with Kaitlyn Bristowe). He was quickly voted off. Since then, Josh has tried out unsuccessfully to get on other reality shows.

This time he’s hit the jackpot. reached out to TLC and learned that they are very excited to bring Josh onto the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé.