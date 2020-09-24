90 Day Fiance’s Yolanda Leak Is Engaged To A Caucasian Male STRIPPER!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Yolanda Leak is engaged to her new boyfriend, who has confirmed is a former male stripper. Her new boyfriend is 33 year old Josh Seiter. Yolanda, 52, moved on with another younger man following her disastrous catfish experience on the TLC spinoff. 

