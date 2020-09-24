76ers pursuing Mike D’Antoni to lure James Harden?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ pursuit of Mike D’Antoni as their next head coach might be part of a grander plan.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported on Thursday that some in the Sixers organization feel that hiring D’Antoni could ultimately help lure James Harden to Philly. Harden, who played for D’Antoni on the Houston Rockets for the last four seasons, can become a free agent in 2022. Clark also mentions the possibility of the Sixers trading for the former MVP.

Philadelphia’s interest in D’Antoni appears to be legitimate. Recent rumors suggested that the team might make major roster changes if D’Antoni is hired.

Harden, who recently turned 31, is obviously an ambitious goal for the Sixers. It could come to pass, though, if Houston decides to blow it up in the next couple of years. We know that Philly has also had interest in landing another big member of the Rockets organization.