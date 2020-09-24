50 Cent Recalls Doctor Who Sued Him Over Unpaid Bill After He Was Shot 9 Times

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

50 Cent recalled the time that he was sued by the doctor who saved his life over an unpaid bill.

50 racked up the bill after he was shot 9 times.

“👀see how they make me out to be the bad guy no matter what. Boy it’s a good thing i learned not to care what people think of me.🤷🏽‍♂️I didn’t get on till 03, the doctor came back 👀looking for 32G’s. 😆I said man, get the f*ck outta here before you get shot. LOL #starzgettheapp #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” he captioned the post.

