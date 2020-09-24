Home Entertainment 2 Police Officers Shot Amid Protests In Louisville!!

2 Police Officers Shot Amid Protests In Louisville!!

Bradley Lamb
Two police officers were shot in Louisville as activists took to the streets to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death. 

According to interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder, one officer was alert and stable, and the second officer was undergoing surgery and was also in stable condition. 

Police already have a suspect in custody.

