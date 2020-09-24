2 Police Officers Shot Amid Protests In Louisville!!

Two police officers were shot in Louisville as activists took to the streets to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

According to interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder, one officer was alert and stable, and the second officer was undergoing surgery and was also in stable condition.

Police already have a suspect in custody.

“I am very concerned about the safety of our officers,” said Schroeder. “Obviously we’ve had two officers shot tonight. That is very serious and a dangerous condition. I think the safety of our officers and the community we serve are of utmost importance.”

Brett Hankison, one of three officers involved, was fired by the department in June. Not for Taylor’s death but for “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 times into Taylor’s apartment — essentially endangering lives in a neighboring unit while firing the rounds.