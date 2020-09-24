14 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths

Victoria has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus overnight with another eight people losing their lives.

The 14-day rolling average is now 25.1.

Victoria’s death toll from the virus now stands at 778.

With the rolling average now at 25.1, Melbourne is on track to moving to eased restrictions at the end of the month.

The Victorian Government said metropolitan Melbourne would move to the Second Step in their “Roadmap to reopening” when the daily average case rate was between 30-50 cases over the previous 14 days.

Now the average is 25.1, an announcement on restrictions is expected on September 28.

Regional Victoria moved to the Second Step on September 13, then the Third Step three days later.

For Melbourne to move to the Third Step in the roadmap, the daily average number of cases will need to be less than five state-wide over the previous 14 days, with less than five cases with an unknown source in the last 14 days.

Regardless of when Melbourne numbers reach five or below, restrictions won’t change before October 26 according to health officials.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. ()

The inquiry has so far heard that 99 per cent of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases since May can be traced back to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and the Stamford Plaza in Melbourne, housing returned travellers.