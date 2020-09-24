12 SEC soccer teams earn academic award

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

Twelve Southeastern Conference soccer teams posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the 2019-20 academic year, thereby earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award.

Alabama, Wes Hart, 3.85

Arkansas, Colby Hale, 3.55

Auburn, Karen Hoppa, 3.62

Florida, Becky Burleigh, 3.30

Georgia, Billy Lesesne, 3.28

Kentucky, Ian Carry, 3.71

Ole Miss, Matt Mott, 3.69

Mississippi State, James Armstrong, 3.50

South Carolina, Shelley Smith, 3.76

Tennessee, Brian Pensky, 3.67

Texas A,amp;M University, G Guerrieri, 3.43

Vanderbilt, Darren Ambrose, 3.28