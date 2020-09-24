10 best events and things to do in Boston this weekend: Sept. -27, 2020

While Massachusetts has reopened museums and other cultural institutions during Phase 3, many residents are continuing to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of things to do this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected]

Self care comes in all kinds of forms, including occasional dinner splurges. Enter Catalyst: on Thursday, guests can purchase a three-course wine dinner with the winemakers at Gloria Ferrer, to be enjoyed at either the Cambridge restaurant or as a take-home meal kit. Each ticket includes two Gloria Ferrer wines, a summer salad, housemade ravioli with short rib and mushrooms, and hazelnut chocolate mousse (vegetarian options are available). Tickets can be purchased here.

Following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the makers of documentary “RBG” and Ginsburg biopic “On the Basis of Sex” have teamed up to re-release the films in theaters and on demand, with net proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Foundation in support of their Women’s Rights Project, which was co-founded by Ginsburg in 1972. “RBG” is also currently free to stream for Hulu subscribers, while “On the Basis of Sex” is available to Showtime subscribers.

Celebrate the legacy of MLK and Coretta Scott King with a new mural and walking tour

In 1952, Martin Luther King Jr. was studying for his doctorate in systematic theology at Boston University and working as an assistant minister at Twelfth Baptist Church when he met a New England Conservatory student named Coretta Scott. On Friday, a new mural will be unveiled celebrating the love of the civil rights icons, as well as a plaque that lets visitors plan a walking tour of key destinations in the couple’s courtship story. “Roxbury Love Story,” a mural by Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs, will adorn the wall of a new apartment building at 680 Shawmut Ave., the former location of the Twelfth Baptist Church where MLK was as assistant minister. Other stops on the walking tour include the site of the couple’s first date as well as their first home.

Sink your teeth into a lobster roll

We’re not really one for made up holidays, but Friday is National Lobster Day and, well, why not? To celebrate, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen at the Fairmont will offer 15 percent off its signature lobster roll all day Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Looking for something a little more casual? Make your way to Cusser’s Roast Beef and Seafood, which just joined the Out Market vendor lineup and offers a solid lobster roll of its own. And there’s always Sullivan’s Castle Island — the Southie spot is accepting online and walk-in orders, and their lobster rolls are never a bad idea.

Following successful screenings of “Shutter Island” at Medfield State Hospital where it was filmed, the Coolidge Corner Theatre is keeping their drive-in theater set up for a little while longer, using the hospital’s eerie atmosphere to screen Alfred Hitchcock’s classic noir “Vertigo.” Saturday’s screening is already sold out, but viewers can buy tickets for Friday or Sunday’s 7 p.m. shows on the Coolidge website.

Film fest season is markedly different this year, with most festivals operating mostly or completely virtually. That’s also the case in Boston, with the Boston Latino International Film Festival (Sept. 23-27) and Boston Film Festival (Sept. -27) making all of their titles available online. Feature-length films at BLIFF will be $10, while shorts are either $5 or pay what you can. The BFF, meanwhile, will hold a handful of screenings at the Showplace Icon Theatre, and is making all of its titles available virtually for $10.

Walk or run for a good cause with Samaritans

Charitable organizations haven’t been able to host their typical benefits runs or walks in 2020, most are making up the difference through virtual events. If you’re looking for a good reason to get off the couch this weekend, Samaritans will be hosting a virtual version of its 22nd annual 5k walk/run for suicide prevention. There will be virtual programming both before and after the event, which begins at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. Registration is still open on the Samaritans website.

The Oktoberfest celebrations continue this month as Dorchester Brewing Co.’s festivities kick off on Saturday with a weeklong celebration filled with beer, food, and music. Sip on DBco’s Fest Bier, listen to the sweet, sweet sounds of accordion artist Bellows & Ivory, and order a heaping plate of Oktoberfest specials from in-house restaurants M,amp;M BBQ, including bratwurst served with sauerkraut, pretzels with beer cheese, and more. Both reservations and walk-ins are accepted.

After a six-month wait, the Museum of Fine Arts will reopen to the public on Saturday, with members allowed back earlier this week. While some exhibit wings will be closed for the being, the museum will prioritize reopening 31 galleries from its Art of the Americas wing as well as reopening two special exhibitions — “Women Take the Floor” (through May 3, 2021) and “Black Histories, Black Futures” (through June 20, 2021). Tickets for opening weekend are going quickly on the MFA’s website, but even if you can’t get tickets, you can still see “No Weapon Formed Against Thee Shall Prosper,” a collaborative piece by artists Cey Adams, Sophia Dawson, and Victor “Marka27” Quiñonez dedicated to victims of police brutality and mass incarceration that is being exhibited on the museum’s Huntington Avenue lawn.

Salem won’t look the same this fall, but the Peabody Essex Museum is still doing its part to bring the spookiness to town. This Saturday, the museum will unveil “The Salem Witch Trials 1692,” an exhibit that allows visitors to explore rarely seen original documents from the height of the hysteria in 1692. The museum is currently open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the exhibit will be at the museum through April 4. Timed-entry tickets can be purchased via the PEM website.