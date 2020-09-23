Your Wednesday Briefing

Philippines under state of calamity for another year

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended a state of calamity in the country by a year, allowing the government to draw emergency funds more quickly in the pandemic. The special measures will also allow Mr. Duterte to harness the police and military to maintain law and order.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, he dismissed concerns about human rights under his government. “Interest groups have weaponized human rights — some well-meaning, others ill-intentioned,” he said.

Earlier this week, the president assailed critics who said his government had not done enough to contain the outbreak, one of the worst in Southeast Asia. “What ‘enough’ do you want? There are hospitals, beds and funeral parlors. Everything is there,” he said in a televised address late Monday.

Details: The Philippines has more than 291,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. It was placed under a state of calamity in March, a designation that also allows officials to control the prices of basic commodities.