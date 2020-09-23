Your Wednesday Briefing

Britain at a ‘perilous turning point,’ Johnson says

Taking an uncharacteristically somber tone, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain announced new virus-related restrictions on Tuesday that could stay in place for the next six months and said that the country had reached a “perilous turning point” in the pandemic.

“This is the moment when we must act,” Mr. Johnson said. He described the new measures as a “stitch in to save nine” — a targeted effort that could avert more blunt-force restrictions down the road.

Mr. Johnson has been widely blamed for missteps that have worsened the pandemic in Britain, which has the highest death toll in Europe — more than 52,000, by one government count — including delaying the order of a lockdown in March, when cases and deaths were soaring.

Across the aisle: In his first major address since becoming the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer took aim at Mr. Johnson’s handling of the crisis, denouncing him as “just not up to the job” and saying a second national lockdown would be a “sign of government failure.”