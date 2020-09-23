YFN Lucci Ignites Dating Rumors With Rapper Armani Caesar After Reginae Carter Split

Instagram

Rumors of them dating first start after the female emcee shares on Instagram a couple of photos of her and the ‘Everyday We Lit’ rapper getting rather cozy in bed.

YFN Lucci apparently has moved on from his ex Reginae Carter. The rapper sparked rumors that he is now dating rapper Armani Caesar after the latter took to Instagram to post a couple of photos of them getting rather cozy with each other.

In the Tuesday, September 22 photos, both Lucci and Armani were hanging out in bed as the two went matching in black. One of the photos showed the femcee showing off her sexy figure in a lingerie and fishnet stocking and Lucci seemed to be enjoying the sight in front of him. On the other hand, the second snap showed Armani leaning close to Lucci.

Armani did not provide any explanation in the caption of the post, prompting fans to wonder what kind of relationship that they have. Some were hoping that they were not dating with one saying, “Hoping this is just for a feature/video.” Meanwhile, another said, “I can’t believe my eyes my heart is heavy.” Someone was already gushing over the two, “It’s the way he looking at you for me.”

Lucci was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Reginae. The two dated for a couple of years and their romance reached its breaking point when the daughter of Lil Wayne found out that Lucci attended Alexis Skyy‘s infamous Cucumber Party. Reginae dumped him right away in public.

Earlier this year, Reginae opened up about their split in an episode of “T.I. and Tiny: The Friends and Family Hustle”. She said, “To hear my daddy tell me that Lucci, he loves you probably, but he’s not in love with you because of the actions and the things that he’s doing. My father told me that sometimes when people don’t know love themselves, they can’t love other people, and you can’t blame them for that. Sometimes people just don’t know how to love. Lil Wayne! He made the song! ‘How to Love’.”