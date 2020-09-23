Wrestling legend Road Warrior Animal dies at 60

As Arda Ocal documented for ESPN, Laurinaitis and Mike Hegstrand, better known as Road Warrior Hawk, formed the tag team that went by The Road Warriors in several promotions and the Legion of Doom in WWE. The duo seen by many as the greatest team of the 1980s — and arguably of all-time — won world championships in the American Wrestling Association, the National Wrestling Alliance, World Championship Wrestling and WWE. They were also superstars in Japan.

The WWE inducted the Road Warriors into its Hall of Fame in 2011, less than eight years after Hegstrand passed away. Per the Puroresu website, the team was voted into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame as members of its initial class in 1996.