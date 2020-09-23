Wrestling legend Road Warrior Animal dies at 60

The family of legendary pro wrestling tag-team specialist Joe Laurinaitis, known by fans as Road Warrior Animal, confirmed Wednesday morning that he has died at the age of 60.
No cause of death was mentioned.
As Arda Ocal documented for ESPN, Laurinaitis and Mike Hegstrand, better known as Road Warrior Hawk, formed the tag team that went by The Road Warriors in several promotions and the Legion of Doom in WWE. The duo seen by many as the greatest team of the 1980s — and arguably of all-time — won world championships in the American Wrestling Association, the National Wrestling Alliance, World Championship Wrestling and WWE. They were also superstars in Japan.
The WWE inducted the Road Warriors into its Hall of Fame in 2011, less than eight years after Hegstrand passed away. Per the Puroresu website, the team was voted into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame as members of its initial class in 1996.
James Laurinaitis, Joe’s son, was a successful linebacker selected by the the-St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. James played in the league from his rookie year through the 2016 season.