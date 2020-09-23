Why Christina Anstead Is “Very Disappointed” Over Ant Anstead Divorce

While Christina and Ant have called it quits, it appears they are keeping things cordial. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the English television presenter shared a sweet birthday tribute to Taylor, who celebrated her 10th birthday.

“Ten! And has perfected the perfect pinkie,” he captioned his Instagram Story, which showed his step-daughter drinking from a British-themed mug. “Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!”

Ant also commented on Christina’s Instagram post about her daughter’s big day. “Happy birthday TayTay,” he replied. “10! A beautiful, funny and loving soul!! Love you.”

The Flip or Flop star originally wrote, “Happy 10th Birthday to my sweet, smart, beautiful girl. Taylor you light up my life and challenge me in all the best ways. Not a day goes by where you don’t tell me how much you love me and hug me tight. I [pray emoji] we always have this tight bond. I LOVE being your mama.”