What Celebrities Looked Like When They Were 30

Sir Patrick Stewart when he was exactly 30 years old:

Diane Keaton when she was exactly 30 years old:

Cher when she was exactly 30 years old:

Laura Dern when she was exactly 30 years old:

Brad Pitt when he was exactly 30 years old:

Jamie Lee Curtis when she was exactly 30 years old:

Sandra Bullock when she was exactly 30 years old:

Nicolas Cage when he was exactly 30 years old:

Keanu Reeves when he was exactly 30 years old:

Matthew McConaughey when he was exactly 30 years old:

Tom Hanks when he was exactly 30 years old:

Idris Elba when he was exactly 30 years old:

Whoopi Goldberg when she was exactly 30 years old:

Alec Baldwin when he was exactly 30 years old:

Helen Mirren when she was exactly 30 years old:

Amy Poehler when she was exactly 30 years old:

Will Smith when he was exactly 30 years old:

Will Smith now:

Halle Berry when she was exactly 30 years old:

Jessica Lange when she was exactly 30 years old:

Denzel Washington when he was exactly 30 years old:

Celine Dion when she was exactly 30 years old:

Nicole Kidman when she was exactly 30 years old:

Julia Roberts when she was exactly 30 years old:

Oprah when she was exactly 30 years old:

Dwayne Johnson when he was exactly 30 years old:

Jennifer Aniston when she was exactly 30 years old:

Jennifer Lopez when she was exactly 30 years old:

Madonna when she was exactly 30 years old:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Paul Rudd when he was exactly 30 years old:

Dolly Parton when she was exactly 30 years old.

Cate Blanchett when she was exactly 30 years old:

Christopher Walken when he was exactly 30 years old:

Meryl Streep when she was exactly 30 years old:

Sir Ian McKellen when he was exactly 30 years old:

I would like to meet 30 year old Christopher Walken.

