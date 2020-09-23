Wayne Bennett slams Anthony Seibold’s decision to drop Darius Boyd as Broncos captain

Wayne Bennett has slammed Anthony Seibold’s decision to sack Darius Boyd as Broncos captain, lauding the club legend’s rise as one of the highlights of his career.

Boyd is preparing to make his 337th and final NRL appearance against the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp stadium on Thursday night.

While he will play fullback against the Cowboys, Boyd won’t skipper the team much to the displeasure of the master coach.

Wayne Bennett isn’t happy with the way Boyd has been treated. (Getty)

Bennett coached Boyd in 13 of his 15 NRL seasons and named the Maroons great Broncos captain in 2017. But Boyd was dropped from the role by Seibold for Alex Glenn after last year’s 58-0 finals blowout to the Eels.

“He should never have sacked him as Broncos captain, never,” said the South Sydney coach told the Courier Mail.

“You only have to watch the players now. When the shit hits the fan, who do they go to? Darius. Who’s the number one spokesman in the club? Darius.

“He is a leader of men and he has conducted himself with absolute class in what has been a very difficult season.

Anthony Seibold was wrong for dropping Boyd as captain says Bennett. (Getty)

“He is the de facto captain still, believe me. He is the one the players still run to. He is the one they want to talk to because he has been in those places himself.

“I made him captain because he needed more responsibility. The older players get to a stage where they need something else and I saw his personal development.

“Every high and low you can have in life, Darius has had it. He was strong enough to tell the world he was putting himself in a rehab centre (in 2014) and needed treatment.

“One thing you want from a captain is empathy and the ability to care about their teammates. It’s not all about the football, it’s about our lives away from football, about our lives with each other, we spend so much time with each other.

Darius Boyd will makes his finals appearance for the Broncos tonight. (Getty)

“Darius was always well liked by the playing group. While he has fought his own demons, he never had a respect problem with his peers. They have always respected his achievements and his attitude. I felt he had the basics to be a good captain.”

If the Broncos lose to the Cowboys, the club will collect its first ever wooden spoon and Boyd’s illustrious career will end with a wimper.

The 33-year-old has won two premierships and played 28 Origins for Queensland and a record 23 unbeaten Tests for the Kangaroos. He’s the last player remaining from Brisbane’s 2006 premiership side.