Watch Time: Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+

Anastasia Folorunso, co-host of the Non Traditional podcast, joins Zac to discuss the Apple Watch Series 6 event, new clock faces in watchOS 7, the upcoming Apple Fitness+ service, and much more.

Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify

Sponsored by HealthView: A powerful health and fitness dashboard for iPhone and Apple Watch. Try it for free.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

SpaceExplored.com

Follow Anastasia:

Twitter @a_folorunso

NonTraditionalcast.com

Follow :

Instagram @

Twitter @

Facebook

YouTube.com/

Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Overcast

RSS

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support Watch Time!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: