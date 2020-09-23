Watch Meghan Markle’s Message to AGT Contestant Archie

After stepping down as a senior royal, Meghan is speaking out more often about activism and has been “using my voice in a way that I haven’t been able to of late,” she said in August, adding, “It’s good to be home.”

Gloria Steinem also revealed that Meghan is doing her part by phone banking and calling voters. “She came home to vote,” Gloria told Access Hollywood. “And the first thing we did, and why she came to see me… was we sat at the dining room table here, where I am right now, and cold-called voters. And said, ‘Hello, I’m Meg,’ and, ‘Hello, I’m Gloria,’ and, ‘Are you going to vote?’ And that was her initiative.”

Catch up on America’s Got Talent at NBC.com.