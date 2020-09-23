Wallabies coach Dave Rennie pledges support for Michael Hooper to remain captain

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has pledged his support for Michael Hooper to remain captain of the Wallabies, naming him skipper ahead of the upcoming international season.

The NSW star took over the role in 2014 becoming the youngest player to skipper the nation since Ken Catchpole in 1961. He’s gone on to lead the Wallabies in 46 Tests, behind only George Gregan (59) and John Eales (55).

Hooper said he was excited to be nominated by incoming coach Dave Rennie and his appointed assistants.

“I understand there was process that needed to be followed with a new staff and a new team and how things have panned out with the pandemic. We were transparent with all parties and I’m happy.

“I want to improve. I’ve got a very open mind of how I can grow as a leader within this playing group. It is a joint decision on the coaches and who they want to choose.”

The Wallabies will fly to Christchurch on Friday ahead of next month’s Bledisloe Cup .

The side will undergo two weeks of quarantine before playing matches in Wellington and Auckland on October 11 and 18.

Rennie, who took over the top job last November, said Hooper would be a “great role model” for the next-generation of Wallaby stars.

“I’ve been really impressed with Hoops. We’ve spoken a lot over the past months and it’s highlighted his passion and commitment,” Rennie said.

“He’s a good man with an outstanding work ethic and he’s a great role model for our young men coming through.

“He’s keen to lead, and is highly respected by the Wallaby family. In the end his appointment was a straight forward decision.”

The news comes on the same day that Australia’s national airline Qantas announced it would axe its $20 million sponsorship with Rugby Australia.

The airline has been the Wallabies major partner since 2004, and a sponsor for three decades.

Rennie said it was his job to get the players to perform to make it easier for the marketing department to snare another sponsorship deal, although he maintained it was “understandable” why the air-carrier made the decision.

“It’s understandable isn’t it? its been a tough time and Qantas has been hugely impacted by COVID. They’ve had to cut staff and you can’t sponsor teams when you’ve done that.”