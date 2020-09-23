Vivica Fox: I Don’t Have COVID-19!!

Vivica A. Fox has revealed that a professional COVID-19 test came back negative for the virus Monday.

The result came the day after she was forced to pull out of Sunday’s Emmy red carpet coverage due to a positive test.

Fox is now claiming that the original COVID test was a false-positive.

“On Friday, I took a self-administered COVID-19 test and as many of you are aware it came back positive,” she wrote on the Instagram post. “Two days I took another COVID test, this one administered by a medical professional and I’m thrilled to announce (that) last night my results came back NEGATIVE!”

