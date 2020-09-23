[VIDEO] ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’: Netflix Drops Official Trailer

“The people here… they’re born here… they die here,” we’re told in the official trailer for Netflix’s anticipated-as-eagerly-as-Halloween The Haunting of Bly Manor. And, from the looks of things — and this being Season 2 of the anthology series that gave us the spooktacular The Haunting of Hill House — they also stay here.

Elsewhere in the clip, dropped Wednesday ahead of the show’s October 9 release, governess Dani Clayton (Hill House standout Victoria Pedretti) assures her orphaned wards that “your parents loved you so, so much. In a way, they’ll always be here.” Truer words, it would seem, have never been spoken — you’ll see what we mean when you watch the goosebump-inducing video above.

Pedretti isn’t the only Hill House carryover relocating to Bly Manor, which is based on Henry James’ gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw. The cast of familiar faces also includes Season 1 vets Henry Thomas (Hugh), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Luke), Kate Siegel (Theo) and Catherine Parker (Poppy) — all of whom are, like the erstwhile Nell, playing new roles. As creator Mike Flanagan previously explained to TVLine, “We tied up all of those [Hill House] threads exactly how they should be. I don’t really see a need to revisit those characters, even in cameos.”

New faces seen ’round the grounds of Bly Manor include Years and Years’ T’nai Miller and iZombie’s Rahul Kohli. To check out the trailer — in daylight, were you to take our advice — just press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments. Will you be paying a house call to Bly Manor when it rolls out the welcome mat?