Victory Square Health Announces Update to Previous News Release Victory Square Health Announces Order of 2 Million (2,000,000) UNITS for its Safetest Covid-19™ Test in Brazil.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the “Company”) – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) announces an update to its press release entitled “Victory Square Health Provides a Progress Update on its Covid-19 Test” issued September 21, 2020 (the “September 22 Press Release”).

The Company received an order of 2 Million (2,000,000) UNITS of its Safetest Covid-19™ test in Brazil. This update does not change any other amounts or information reported in the September 21 Press Release.

Safetest Covid-19™ test enables the user to verify whether one is currently infected, has been infected or has never been infected with Covid-19. The Company this past month has:

VS Health received the CE designation from the EU competent authority of Belgium for Safetest Elisa antibody test for distribution, sale, and usage throughout the 27 countries in the European Union.

VS Health received Brazilian ANIVSA approval for Safetest ELISA antibody test for distribution, sale, and usage throughout Brazil and export to Mercosur Countries (Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela).

VS Health received USDA permission to commence marketing, sales and distribution of Safetest Covid-19™ Antibody Elisa Test under EUA.

VS Health was the first company to be approved in the Ideiagov program supported by the São Paulo State Government for immediate trials and application in the State.

VS Health increased monthly production of Covid-19 Rapid Tests by an additional 5,000,000 Test Kits to meet increased demand.

Safetest Covid-19™ IgG /IgM has demonstrated to the U.S. FDA, Brazilian, and European Union authorities 93.3% sensitivity and 98.7% specificity.

The Company continues to present its product for and receive new approvals from Health Authorities and Governments globally. Victory Square Health’s strategy is to receive ongoing global approvals from Governments followed by the Company’s implementation of immediate supply, manufacturing and distribution channels being set up with new partners in those approved jurisdictions/countries for rapid manufacturing, distribution and sales of its product.

“The school session in Brazil commences in October and full compliance and Covid-19 testing is a top priority and thus demand for our accurate and safe testing product has required our Company to immediately seek additional manufacturing channels for Brazil alone,” said Safetest CEO Felipe Peixoto. Peixoto continued, “Key talks are underway with leading manufacturing partners particularly in North America, Europe, and India to ramp up capacity and increase supply channels to meet the increased demand in those regions and on our Company for our proven product.”

The Company is currently engaging industries including but not limited to retail, hospitality, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, correctional facilities, casinos, sport, policing, first-responder, border services, education, transportation, military, government, and more. These industries and associations are important partners for the Company to align with for ongoing adoption, sales, and distribution channels.

Victory Square Health was founded in 2016 to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and technology solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient’s care and improve health outcomes. Its first product, the Leishmaniasis Rapid Test, was developed in partnership with the UFMG, Federal University of Minas Gerais. Safetest capitalized upon its expertise in the subject to develop other antibody-based tests and a robust R,amp;D pipelines of diagnostic kits for Hansen’s Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests.

Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

