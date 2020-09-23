Vanessa Bryant Sues L.A. County Sheriff Over Leaked Pics From Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Vanessa Bryant has sued the L.A. County Sheriff over leaked photos from the crash site that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“This lawsuit is about accountability and about preventing this disgraceful behavior from happening to other families in the future who have suffered loss,” Bryant’s attorney, Luis Li, said in a statement. “The department formally refused Mrs. Bryant’s requests for information, saying it was ‘unable to assist’ with any inquiry and had no legal obligation to do so. It’s now for a court to tell the department what its obligations are.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR