Vanessa Bryant Responds To Mother's Television Interview

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Vanessa Bryant has responded to her mother’s recent remarks about their relationship after claiming her daughter had kicked her out of her home.

Sofia Laine claimed in an interview with Univision that Bryant forced her out of a family home and made her return a car.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name,” Bryant told PEOPLE following the interview.

