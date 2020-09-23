Vanessa Bryant Responds To Mother’s Television Interview

Vanessa Bryant has responded to her mother’s recent remarks about their relationship after claiming her daughter had kicked her out of her home.

Sofia Laine claimed in an interview with Univision that Bryant forced her out of a family home and made her return a car.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name,” Bryant told PEOPLE following the interview.

“She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support,” Bryant said. “My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.”

Bryant denies Laine’s claims that she has been a pillar of support:

“Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away. Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here.”