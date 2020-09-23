USF-FAU game postponed due to COVID-19

It can’t be a coincidence that the Bulls had to postpone their game mere days after taking on Notre Dame in South Bend. As noted in the report, it is because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the South Florida football program.

This is just a continuation of massive COVID-related issues around the college football world.

College football schedule and COVID-19

This comes during the same week that the SEC is slated to kick off its 2020 season. It also comes with the Big Ten season set to start in less than a month.

We’ve seen some major outbreaks of COVID-19 within each Power 5 conference over the past several months. That includes a stunning number of cases on campus at Alabama.

It was always going to be hard to complete a college season amid a pandemic. That’s especially true with universities around the United States acting as a hotbed for the virus.

We have absolutely no idea what this means for the rest of the college football season. Further outbreaks could very well halt the campaign in its tracks.

What we do know is that the NFL is seeing no such issues. Is there a correlation between the campus lifestyle and the COVID-19 spread around the college football world? This is a major question the powers that be must be asking themselves right now.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available leading up to college football Week 4.