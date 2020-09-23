USF-FAU game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Once the South Florida Bulls temporarily halted football activities on Wednesday while waiting for the results of coronavirus tests among personnel, it felt as if it was only a matter of time before Saturday’s game at Florida Atlantic was called off.
Both programs confirmed that very news later in the day and added that they’re working on a makeup date this fall:
USF paused football activities after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish revealed the discovery of a COVID-19 outbreak within its program on Tuesday. Notre Dame crushed South Florida, 52-0, last weekend.
This Saturday’s Notre Dame-Wake Forest matchup was postponed and rescheduled for Dec. 12.
It’s the second consecutive week FAU has lost a potential season opener. The Owls’ Sept. 19 showdown with Georgia Southern was scrapped after they reported they couldn’t field a team following the results of coronavirus testing. FAU is next scheduled to play Charlotte on Oct. 3.
South Florida, meanwhile, can start preparing to face No. 14 Cincinnati that same day.