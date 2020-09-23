USF-FAU game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

USF paused football activities after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish revealed the discovery of a COVID-19 outbreak within its program on Tuesday. Notre Dame crushed South Florida, 52-0, last weekend.

This Saturday’s Notre Dame-Wake Forest matchup was postponed and rescheduled for Dec. 12.

It’s the second consecutive week FAU has lost a potential season opener. The Owls’ Sept. 19 showdown with Georgia Southern was scrapped after they reported they couldn’t field a team following the results of coronavirus testing. FAU is next scheduled to play Charlotte on Oct. 3.

South Florida, meanwhile, can start preparing to face No. 14 Cincinnati that same day.