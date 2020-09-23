UK told U.S. it was Brussels, not London, threatening Irish peace By

Matilda Coleman
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab

LONDON () – Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he told the U.S. government during a recent visit to Washington it was the European Union, not the United Kingdom, that was threatening the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland.

The British government has put forward new legislation that would breach the Northern Ireland protocol, a part of Britain’s divorce deal with the EU that seeks to avoid border checks between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has warned Britain that it must honour the Good Friday Agreement as it withdraws from the European Union, or there would be no separate U.S. trade deal.

