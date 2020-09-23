UK not minded to extend furlough scheme, minister says By

© . Britain’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London
LONDON () – Britain’s finance minister is not minded to extend a furlough scheme that is currently scheduled to stop at the end of October, his colleague Dominic Raab, foreign minister, said on Wednesday.
Opposition leaders have been calling for the scheme to be extended to avoid a cliff edge effect they fear could see many people lose their jobs for good.
