U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.92% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.92%

.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 1.92% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index fell 2.37%, and the index fell 3.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which rose 8.76% or 10.24 points to trade at 127.11 at the close. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) added 0.16% or 0.23 points to end at 144.44 and Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.37% or 0.31 points to 82.63 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which fell 4.76% or 11.79 points to trade at 235.99 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE:) declined 4.74% or 3.58 points to end at 71.95 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 4.19% or 4.69 points to 107.12.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Nike Inc (NYSE:) which rose 8.76% to 127.11, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 6.72% to settle at 38.92 and Twitter Inc (NYSE:) which gained 6.08% to close at 45.33.

The worst performers were Albemarle Corp (NYSE:) which was down 15.56% to 80.42 in late trade, Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 9.31% to settle at 11.10 and Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:) which was down 7.44% to 28.73 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 1000.00% to 14.000, Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 50.38% to settle at 1.160 and Digital Ally Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 47.64% to close at 2.820.

The worst performers were AC Immune Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 44.95% to 4.80 in late trade, Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 36.74% to settle at 10.02 and Payment Data Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.40% to 1.580 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2789 to 323 and 38 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2475 fell and 421 advanced, while 48 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 8.76% or 10.24 to 127.11. Shares in Twitter Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.08% or 2.60 to 45.33. Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 8.76% or 10.24 to 127.11. Shares in SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1000.00% or 12.953 to 14.000.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 6.40% to 28.58.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.15% or 41.05 to $1866.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.53% or 0.21 to hit $39.59 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $41.48 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.04% to 1.1663, while USD/JPY fell 0.02% to 105.34.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.44% at 94.430.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR