U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.92% By .com

© . U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.92%



.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 1.92% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index fell 2.37%, and the index fell 3.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which rose 8.76% or 10.24 points to trade at 127.11 at the close. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) added 0.16% or 0.23 points to end at 144.44 and Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.37% or 0.31 points to 82.63 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which fell 4.76% or 11.79 points to trade at 235.99 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE:) declined 4.74% or 3.58 points to end at 71.95 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 4.19% or 4.69 points to 107.12.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Nike Inc (NYSE:) which rose 8.76% to 127.11, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 6.72% to settle at 38.92 and Twitter Inc (NYSE:) which gained 6.08% to close at 45.33.

The worst performers were Albemarle Corp (NYSE:) which was down 15.56% to 80.42 in late trade, Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 9.31% to settle at 11.10 and Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:) which was down 7.44% to 28.73 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 1000.00% to 14.000, Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 50.38% to settle at 1.160 and Digital Ally Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 47.64% to close at 2.820.

The worst performers were AC Immune Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 44.95% to 4.80 in late trade, Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 36.74% to settle at 10.02 and Payment Data Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.40% to 1.580 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2789 to 323 and 38 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2475 fell and 421 advanced, while 48 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 8.76% or 10.24 to 127.11. Shares in Twitter Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.08% or 2.60 to 45.33. Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 8.76% or 10.24 to 127.11. Shares in SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1000.00% or 12.953 to 14.000.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 6.40% to 28.58.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.15% or 41.05 to $1866.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.53% or 0.21 to hit $39.59 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $41.48 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.04% to 1.1663, while USD/JPY fell 0.02% to 105.34.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.44% at 94.430.