Twitter rolls out new ‘Share Tweet’ menu for iOS users

Twitter has rolled out a redesigned ‘Share Tweet’ menu with Direct Message and app suggestions for its iOS app.
“Share Tweets even faster. Now on iOS: when you tap the share icon on a Tweet, your top apps will be on the ‘Share Tweet’ menu for easy access,” Twitter notes.
Now available to everyone on iOS: the new “Share Tweet” menu that lets you share Tweets to other apps in fewer taps. https://t.co/laC6IDQ89j
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2020
The new menu provides shortcuts for apps like Messages and WhatsApp. Along with the app shortcuts, it also shows you users that you’ve recently interacted with through Direct Message, making it easier to share tweets with friends.
Twitter notes that the new menu is designed to let users share tweets to other apps either through Direct Message or other apps in fewer taps.
The social media giant has been testing this new feature with a select number of users since August, but it’s now available to all iOS users.
Source: Twitter