Trump says no meeting planned with possible Supreme Court pick Lagoa By

WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has no meeting planned with Cuban-American federal appellate judge Barbara Lagoa, but she is on his list of possible nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I don’t have a meeting planned, but she is on my list,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

He said he would announce his choice among a field of five “outstanding” women on Saturday at the White House. His fellow Republicans in the Senate say they could hold a vote before the Nov. 3 presidential election.