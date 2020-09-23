Trump says no meeting planned with possible Supreme Court pick Lagoa By

© . U.S. President Trump holds news conference at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has no meeting planned with Cuban-American federal appellate judge Barbara Lagoa, but she is on his list of possible nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I don’t have a meeting planned, but she is on my list,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
He said he would announce his choice among a field of five “outstanding” women on Saturday at the White House. His fellow Republicans in the Senate say they could hold a vote before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
