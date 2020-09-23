Trump hedges when asked whether he would transfer power peacefully By

© . U.S. President Trump holds news conference at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.
“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump, a Republican, told reporters at the White House when asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer.
The president has sought repeatedly to cast doubt, preemptively, on the legitimacy of the election because of his concerns about mail-in voting, which Democrats have encouraged during the pandemic.
“The ballots are a disaster,” Trump said.
