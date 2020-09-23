Trump: COVID-19 Affects Virtually Nobody!!

President Trump has claimed that COVID-19 affects “virtually nobody,” despite the fact that more than 200,000 Americans have died from the deadly disease.

“Now we know it affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems, if they have other problems,” said Trump during a rally in Ohio.

“That’s what it really affects. That’s it. You know, in some states, thousands of people, nobody young. Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system. Who knows? Take your hat off to the young because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing. By the way, open your schools. Everybody, open your schools.”

An interview from Trump recently surfaced online, where he stated that he deliberately downplayed the severity of the virus to avoid creating a “panic.”

His recent remarks prove that he has learned nothing from deliberately misleading the public — and could cost more American lives.