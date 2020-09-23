Tristan Sailor cut by Dragons, Wendell Sailor slams club

NRL legend Wendell Sailor has slammed the Dragons after his son Tristan was told he was not part of the club’s plans for next year.

A local junior who looked good when he made his top grade debut last season, Sailor was barely given a chance in 2020, according to his famous dad.

“He was told by the club that if he had a big off-season, he would be in the mix this year but he never got any game time,” the former Test star told Wide World of Sports.

Wendell Sailor (left) poses for a photo with son Tristan after an outing for the Dragons. (Getty)

“He got two games off the bench and was expected to pull off the miracle play with limited game time.

“Now they say he is not wanted – my wife and I are very disappointed that he never got the opportunity to show what he’s got on the field.

“He’s done everything right all year. He couldn’t even come to my mum’s funeral because he was in the bubble but he accepted that and now they cut him.

“Hopefully he can find another club because he is a good young player with something to offer.

“While we are disappointed, the Red V will always be a part of us; we love the club.”

