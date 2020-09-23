Tovino Thomas’ next titled Varavu

Tovino Thomas is one of the most talented actors in the South film industry. His films always get people talking and his performances receive rave reviews. Now according to reports in The Times Of India, we hear that his next Malayalam film is titled Varavu. It’ll be directed by Rakesh Mantodi who has written films like Thira and Godha. Mantodi makes his debut as a filmmaker in Malayalam film industry with this venture. The film will be penned by Rakesh, Sharesh Malayankandi and lyricist Manu Manjith will also pen down the script for the film for the first time.

Tovino Thomas starrer Godha’s director Basil Joseph took to social media to wish the team all the best for their new venture. He said, “All the very best Rakesh etta, Manu Manjith, Viswajith Odukkathil, Pradeep chetta and Tovi. So happy for you people.” Even filmmaker Anuraj Manohar wrote on his page saying, “All the best brother Rakesh Mantodi, Tovino Thomas.”

Tovino will team up with Basil Joseph again with Minnal Murali where he plays a superhero. And the actor also has the Rohith V S movie Kala up his sleeve. Looks like the talented star is super busy indeed.