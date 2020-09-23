Top 10 Hit the Stage for the Last Time

NBC

The finals of “America’s Got Talent” are finally here. Airing on Tuesday, Wednesday 22, the new episode featured the Top 10 performing in front of the judges, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, for the last time.

The first performer of the night was Roberta Battaglia, who sang “Scars to Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara. Heidi praised the 11-year-old, saying that she’s “born to be a singer.” Meanwhile, Howie admitted that she was the one to beat tonight.

BAD Salsa then followed it up, performing live for the first time in front of the judges. Heidi was stunned by their routine, saying that they brought so much creativity to the performance. Howie also said that watching them performing live was such an experience with Sofia declaring that they were her favorite act.

Kenadi Dodds later belted out Carrie Underwood‘s “Love Wins”, much to Sofia’s liking. Heidi even compared her to Taylor Swift at the beginning of her career. Brandon Leake performed next, offering a heartfelt poem about fatherhood and raising his daughter with love and selflessness. Heidi loved it and called the performance a “beautiful gift.”

As for Broken Roots, they brought the feel of a legit rock concert. They sang “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins from an outdoor stage. That earned them a praise from Howie, who thought that tonight’s performance was his favorite song choice of theirs.

Up next was Bello Sisters, who performed from Germany. Their performance featured their father as a special guest. While Heidi thought it was incredible, Howie criticized them as he said that it was the shakiest and slowest performance of theirs.

Singing a beautiful rendition of The Beatles‘ “Blackbird” was Archie Williams. The judges loved it as Howie said that regardless of the results later, he’s already a winner. Heidi also said he has a special place in her heart, while Sofia dubbed his performance the best in the season.

Hitting the stage next was Daneliya Tuleshova who chose to sing Sia Furler‘s “Alive” for her final performance. The powerful performance earned her a standing ovation from the judges as Sofia called her “flawless” and “comfortable.” Later, Alan Silva successfully redeemed himself with his performance that incorporated ribbons and rainfall. Impressed, Howie dubbed this his most dangerous-looking performance.

Concluding the night was Cristina Rae. She took the stage to sing a cover of “Demons” by Imagine Dragons. The judges were in awe with her performance as they poured her with praises including one from Heidi who called Cristina “a light that cannot be dimmed.”

The results of season 15 finals will be revealed on Wednesday, September 23.