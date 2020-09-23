Titanium Transportation Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BOLTON, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTR), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 22, 2020 (the “Meeting”) were elected to the Board of Directors. Each director will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed or they otherwise cease to serve as directors.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes in Favor % Votes Withheld % Ted Daniel 22,829,163 99.21% 181,867 0.79% Lu Galasso 23,011,030 100% Nil 0% Bill Chyfetz 23,011,030 100% Nil 0% David Bradley 23,007,610 99.99% 3,420 0.01%

A total of 23,011,030 shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 62.98% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date.

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the (i) reappointment of MNP LLP as the Company’s independent auditor for 2020; (ii) an amendment to the Company’s amended and restated rolling stock option plan; and (iii) amendments to the Company’s share purchase plan.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years.

