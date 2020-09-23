TikTok asks judge to block U.S. from barring app for download By

© . FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Tiktok with U.S. and Chinese flags
() – TikTok asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to block a Trump administration order that would require Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google to remove the short video-sharing app for new downloads starting Sunday.
A federal judge in San Francisco on Saturday issued a preliminary injunction blocking a similar Commerce Department order from taking effect on Sunday on Tencent Holdings (OTC:) WeChat app.
On Saturday, the department announced a one-week delay in the TikTok order, citing “recent positive developments” in talks over the fate of its U.S. operations.
