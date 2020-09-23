‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Turns On The Media

Bradley Lamb
Carole Baskin, star of the Netflix documentary, Tiger King, broke down over the media’s portrayal of her.

Baskin, who took on Joe Exotic, eventually suing him for millions and taking his zoo, starred in the documentary, where it was alleged that she murdered her second husband, Don Lewis.

Many see cold-hearted Baskin as a villain — and she’s tired of the narrative.

