Throwback to when Amitabh Bachchan had a funny take on technology



Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary actor, he has given Bollywood some of its most iconic dance tracks, characters and dialogues. Big B, as he’s affectionately known, has always also understood the need to evolve with time. Apart from this, another thing his fans love about him is how tech-savvy he is. The actor knows the importance of technology and social media in today’s time and handles it with characteristic panache.

However, we came across an old tweet of the actor about technology that intrigued us. It reads, Technology is forcing us to keep a backup.. but technology is dictating life .. SO .. back up for life .. ?? IMPOSSIBLE… Unless you have some solution for that .. do let me know ..” Well, we’d love to know whether someone has come up with a reply to the query.