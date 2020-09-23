Three years and nine months sober today – Pooja Bhatt



Pooja Bhatt has been vocal about her battle with alcoholism for a long time now. She has always believed in talking about her struggle to be sober. Pooja took to social media to reveal that it has been over three years that she has been sober. She wrote, “Three years & nine months sober today. One more quarter and I will be four. As someone who drank openly, I chose to recover openly. I truly felt it was important to share my journey to tell others, women especially, who might be struggling that they are not alone & if I could do it so could they. Was ridiculed by some but lauded for being courageous by most. I wondered why people termed speaking openly about addiction issues courageous. And also why there is an ‘anonymous’ attached to groups that help you recover. I understand more than ever today that it’s because people simplify/stigmatise addictive behaviour & tend to criminalise it without attempting to understand why someone used a substance, to begin with.”

She further added, ”Alcohol is a drug, and was my drug of choice. Just because it is socially acceptable does not mean it is not. I have had to make more excuses for NOT drinking in the last few yrs than I ever have for drinking-to friends, foes and ‘well’ meaning acquaintances alike. A fractured society can only heal & evolve when we attempt to ‘understand’ instead of constantly standing in judgement. When we empathise instead of vilifying. Until then and even beyond, I will continue to speak from a place of compassion & truth, in the hope that there is ONE person out there I could goad to start on their own journey of sobriety and stay on their path. So help me God! #sobrietyrocks #eachonereachone #eachonehealone #onedayatatime #onestepatatime #youarenotalone”. Kudos to you Pooja!