‘The West Wing’ Cast Support Michelle Obama’s Voter Registration Initiative With Reunion Special

Warner Bros. Television/WENN

‘A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote’ will debut on HBO Max on October 15, and features former president Bill Clinton as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda.

–

“The West Wing” cast members have reunited to film a special charity episode in support of Michelle Obama’s voter registration initiative ahead of November’s U.S. general election.

The beloved political TV drama, starring Martin Sheen as American President Josiah Bartlet, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford and Richard Schiff, debuted in America exactly 21 years ago (September 22, 1999), and on Monday (September 21, 2020), the actors teamed up with show creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme before stepping onto a Los Angeles sound stage to film a new version of a 2002 episode from the show’s third season, titled “Hartsfield’s Landing”.

<br />

Dule Hill and Janel Moloney were also among the stars who returned for the shoot, which will be broadcast next month (October), while Sterling K. Brown was spotted among the cast.

Back in 2017, Sorkin told The Hollywood Reporter he saw Brown as “the president” in a future reboot of the show.

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”, featuring the former First Lady, President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda, will debut on 15 October on HBO Max. Emmy-winning composer W.G. Snuffy Walden will perform “The West Wing” score on guitar, and folk rock band The Avett Brothers will close out the special.

The reunion special is filmed in partnership with When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Mrs. Obama. The organization was founded to increase participation in America’s elections. WarnerMedia will make a donation to the organization.